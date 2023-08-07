Monday, August 7, 2023 – A Kenyan man has taken to social media to celebrate his wife for supporting him through thick and thin.

They met in 2009 in Kitengela when he was hawking Safaricom lines.

Back then, he used to earn Ksh 100 per day.

The beautiful lady, who is now a mother of two, supported her husband’s dreams and 14 years later, their lives have changed for the better.

He shared photos to show how their lives have transformed over the years.

This is amazing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.