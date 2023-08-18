Friday, August 18, 2023 – Supermodel, Kendall Jenner is the latest star to land high-profile fashion magazine, Harper’s Bazaar.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star appeared on the front of the Harper’s Bazaar Icons issue in a shoot by Mario Sorrenti.

The reality TV star, who is in a relationship with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny – told the publication that she is passionate.

‘I love really hard, and I love without apology,’ she said. ‘I don’t like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships.

‘I’ve been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off,’ she continued.

‘I don’t give up on anything. Some people aren’t willing to meet me at that level. But that’s okay. I’d rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance.’

And she said she is growing up.

‘I feel like I am coming into my womanhood,’ she shared. ‘And having so many strong women around me has helped shape my sense of worth.’

On remembering her childhood as a place where she created spaces for the sanctuary: ‘I just kind of kept to myself,’ she said.

‘I loved hiding out in my room and doing my own thing or riding my horses.’

On her therapy journey: ‘I feel really balanced right now,’ Jenner said.

‘I started my therapy journey a year and a half ago. I meet with my therapist once a week, so every week I’m learning something new. I’m constantly evolving and just excited to do that.’

Kris Jenner, on her daughter’s power: ‘She’s always been very definite about who she was.

‘Her superpower is knowing when it’s too much or when it’s not enough. …She’s a lot smarter at that than I am, and she kind of taught me a thing or two about it.’