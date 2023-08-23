Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – In the realm of political figures, Raila Odinga stands as a prominent and influential personality who has left an indelible mark on the landscape of Kenyan politics.

His unwavering dedication to championing social justice, democratic values, and economic progress has earned him the deep respect and admiration of all and sundry.

The former Prime Minister’s relentless pursuit of positive change, his resilience in the face of challenges, and his commitment to a better future for his nation have earned him a legion of diehard supporters who have aptly christened him Baba (Father)

One of those diehard supporters is the vocal Kimbi Kimbi who has sensationally claimed that he loves the ODM leader more that his wife.

Kimbi Kimbi went on to state that if Raila tells him to dump his wife, he won’t think twice.

During an interview, Kimbi Kimbi said:

“I love Baba more than my wife,”

“Mimi Baba akiniambia nifukuze bibi, nafukuza.

“Order iko hivi, iko Mungu, Baba (Raila Odinga), watoto wangu na other.

“Bibi ako kwa relatives,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST