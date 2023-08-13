Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has responded to President William Ruto’s offer to take him back to Bando.

While on a tour of Mt. Kenya region, Ruto said he was done with Raila and that his only remaining job is to take him back to Bondo, possibly on a wheelbarrow.

He vowed to send Raila Odinga back to his rural home in Bondo, Siaya County, by any means necessary.

According to Ruto, the former Prime Minister will go to Bondo even without realising it.

“The only job I have left is to send Raila Odinga back to Bondo.

“He will go back there without even knowing it,” he said.

He told Kenyans not to worry about a handshake between him and the Opposition leader.

He said that as the President, the Opposition cannot dupe him into an agreement.

“They did not manage us before, how will they do it then now?

“I told you there is no deep state that I don’t know.

“I told you they could not steal my votes.

“Now you think now they can confuse us so that they get into government? Whose government?” he posed.

However, speaking in Othoo yesterday, Raila said he does not need Ruto to get to Bondo.

He went on to say that he knows the way to Bondo (his hometown).

“You are obsessed with saying your next responsibility is to take Raila to Bondo.

“Raila knows how to get to Bondo.

“I don’t need Ruto to take me to Bondo,” Raila said.

The former PM had attended a church opening ceremony for Othoo Seventh Day Adventist church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.