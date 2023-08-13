Saturday, August 13, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has attacked President William Ruto for repeatedly saying that he will take him to Bondo, which is his rural home.

At every opportunity he has gotten, the president has been chastising the opposition leader, stating that he would take him to Bondo.

To dismiss any chances of a power-sharing arrangement with Raila, the president has also been taking pride in how he has made things tough for the opposition.

“Hawa nimewakalia ngumu. Walisumbua Rais Moi, wakamsumbua Kibaki na nusu-mkate, wakamchanganya Uhuru wetu na handshake.

“Mimi hawaniwezi,” Ruto said in his rallies in Mt Kenya last week.

Responding to Ruto’s remarks, Raila said they don’t befit a person purporting to be the leader of a country.

“When he is talking in another part of the country he spews propaganda.

“Ety hawa ni nitawakalia ngumu, hawajaniona, nitawakanyaga,”.. because you have killed innocent people then gone to shout and then purporting to be a leader.

“And then you’re obsessed with saying your next responsibility is to take Raila to Bondo.

“Raila knows how to get to Bondo. I don’t need Ruto to take me to Bondo,” he said.

The former Prime Minister was speaking in Nyando, Kisumu County, on Saturday when he presided over the official opening of the Othoo SDA church.

