Thursday, August 24, 2023 – A GSU officer who goes by the name Kelvin Muguku has been using his Facebook page to beg his wife for forgiveness.

Kelvin’s wife Diana Cheptoo moved out of their matrimonial home with their two kids after a domestic dispute and cut communication.

He has been trying to reach out to her in vain.

The seemingly depressed man claims that a third party is trying to wreck his marriage by misleading his wife.

She has blocked all communication channels, prompting him to use social media to reach out to her.

He reminded his wife how they started their love journey and pleaded with her to come back home.

His emotional post reads,” I have tried all means to save my marriage all in vain Diana cheptoo you are my only wife and I value you much please remember how we started our journey of love from your village Njipchip Tulipo patana nobody was in.

“Why allow third party to interfere?

“Our kids need us najua uko Nairobi area between Muthaiga and Ruaraka.

“You have been restricted to talk to me.

“And this is not the best method to solve marriage problems.

“Please think about our tomorrow’s life

“I think you get this message.

“This is the only means I can use to reach you.

“I love you so much and nothing will ever change that I need you more than ever I am tired Cjui what is going on with me am confused.Kuja tulee watoto wetu.

“Am very sorry call me if possible”

