Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – President William Ruto has asked leaders from across the political divide to embrace unity and respect for each other while discharging their duties.

Speaking at Nyanturago grounds in Kisii County during an interdenominational prayer service, Ruto said issues to do with the last General Election were ‘now behind us’, saying it was time to serve the people.

He called for teamwork and unity of purpose among leaders in addressing challenges facing Kenyans.

The Head of State argued that Kenyans made their decisions on leadership during the last General Election, noting that it was now time to serve them.

“Kenyans made their choices on the nature of leaders from MCAs to the President during the last General Election.

“Since there is time for everything, as leaders it’s now our opportunity to serve the people,” President Ruto stated.

Ruto welcomed the move by Abagusii leaders to work with the Government in addressing challenges facing the region.

He noted that he had no problem with the Opposition leaders since their responsibility was to provide checks and balances on the Government.

“I don’t have any problem with the Opposition leaders.

“They are constitutionally recognized. They should do their work in accordance with the law,” President Ruto said.

The President also cautioned the Opposition leaders against misusing other people’s children to engage in disruptive demonstrations to achieve their selfish ends.

“It’s against the law, unconstitutional and backward for some people to use violence to sabotage development. This is unacceptable,” said Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST