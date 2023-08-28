Monday, August 28, 2023 – Socialite Shakila has opened up on the number of tattoos she has on her body and the significance of the tattoos to her.
The controversial influencer in a new YouTube interview, revealed that she always gets tattoos of her ex-boyfriends when they die.
She said;
“I have 19 tattoos in total, 11 are of my ex,”
“I got my first tattoo immediately when my ex-boyfriend died.”
“The most inspiring tattoo I have is of my best friend’s face.”
“I tattoo my ex-boyfriends when they die.”
Shakila also revealed that she has lost count of the men she has slept with.
The self-proclaimed ‘Queen of the Streets’ further disclosed that she will run mad if she starts to count the number of sexual partners she has had.
She said; “I don’t know my body count, if I start counting, I will honestly run mad, but I don’t remember honestly.”
