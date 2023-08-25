Friday, August 25, 2023 – Controversial Kenyan socialite Shakilla has revealed why she prefers dating Nigerian men.

Speaking to journalists during the launch of Medigah London Hair, Shakila cited financial generosity and performance in bed as key factors why she prefers dating Nigerians.

She further called out Kenyan men for being stingy and poor in bed, unlike their Nigerian counterparts.

“I like Nigerian men. I prefer Nigerians more than Kenyans.

“There are a lot of things I don’t date Kenyan men for.

“They are stingy. They look alike and they don’t look good.

“They are stingy, they can’t give you money, he would rather pay but not give you money,” she ranted.

“They also don’t last in bed, I am talking about minutes.

“Kenyan men, most of them have women already and you can’t walk freely with them.

“You have to hide them,’’ she added.

She also confessed that she had never been in a relationship with a Kenyan man.

“I have never dated a Kenyan man, I have only been in situationships where most are married.

“I have never been in a monogamous relationship with a Kenyan,’’ she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.