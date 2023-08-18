Friday, August 18, 2023 – England captain, Harry Kane believes his new club, Bayern Munich can make him win the Ballon d’Or.

The former Tottenham centre-forward is ready to make his Bundesliga debut with the German giants after completing a £95m move to Bayern last week.

Bayern take on Werder Bremen in their first league game of the season on Friday, August 18.

“If you are winning your league and the Champions League, and obviously we as England have the European Championship next summer as well… as we’ve seen with the Ballon d’Or, you have to be winning team trophies to achieve that,” Kane told reporters.

“If I’m scoring goals and we are winning trophies then that will come into question, but it is not really what my focus is on now.

“I have always said I never want to retire and feel like I could have done more. That was a big part of the decision-making process to come to Bayern. You want to make sure you’ve pushed yourself to your limits.”