Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – A video showing a young lady bathing herself with numerous eggs has elicited several reactions after it went viral.
The lady could be seen in the video breaking several eggs, and pouring them over her body while praying to receive “true love”
The lady who referred to herself as ‘Anastacia Michael’ muttered the words ‘I break the yoke’, fire, fire them’ as she broke the eggs.
Watch the video below.
