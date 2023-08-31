Thursday, August 31, 2023 – A lady has reacted after being confronted by the wife of a man asking her out.

Taking to Facebook to share her ordeal, Chukwudi Somack Mmesoma revealed that she asked the man several times if he was married, but he swore with everything he had that he was not.

The lady who revealed that she had not done anything serious with the man identified as Ben, further stated that she would never date a married man.

She wrote;

“I received this message last night, and I don’t even know if it made me Sad or I should just laugh. I asked this man severally if he is married and he swore with everything he has, that he is not.

“Thankfully for me, I have not had anything serious with him, I was supposed to go see him yesterday, but for reasons, I don’t even know, I did not go, only to get this message.

“Woke up this morning to a call from an unknown number, guess who called? His Wife!!! Why do men deny their wife’s???

“I am posting this thing here, if you are Ben’s wife, I don’t know he is married o, I will never go out with a married man ooooo.”