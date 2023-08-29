Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – A pregnant high school girl has left her parents in distress after disappearing.

The form four student went missing two weeks ago and left a note behind informing her parents that she wanted to get rid of the 6-month pregnancy.

The girl apologized to her parents for disappointing them and said she was not ready to be a mother to a fatherless child.

She got pregnant after attending a party.

She said it was not her wish to get pregnant at such a tender age.

Photos of the missing girl were circulated on social media and anyone with information concerning her whereabouts urged to report to the nearest police station.

Below is the letter that she left behind.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.