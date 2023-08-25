Friday, August 25, 2023 – The husband of middle school teacher accused of raping a 14-year-old boy in Queens, New York claimed on Wednesday, August 23 that she’s innocent — as prosecutors revealed disturbing new details, including that the mom of three allegedly regularly abused the student inside her car.

Melissa Rockensies, a 33-year-old teacher at Corona Arts and Sciences Academy, was flanked by her husband as they were spotted arriving at their Massapequa home Wednesday morning — some 24 hours after she was arrested on rape and other charges.

“My wife is innocent. She’s the mother of three kids. She loves them very much,” said her husband, William Rockensies.

“She’s been a big part of the community at her school. We all support her. We’re saying she’s innocent. I won’t elaborate any further why.”

Melissa Rockensies, who was released without bail at her arraignment in Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday evening, wouldn’t comment as she carried a baby inside the home. She has pleaded not guilty.

Rockensies allegedly started sending the victim sexually explicit messages via social media in July last year, when she was one of his summer school teachers and counselors, prosecutors said.

Two months later, the teacher allegedly started abusing the boy on a “regular basis” inside her car near the school, according to prosecutors.

Investigators obtained screenshots of Instagram messages Rockensies had allegedly exchanged with the underage boy that detailed their sexual relationship, according to prosecutors and law enforcement sources.

“These disturbing allegations represent an abuse of authority and a betrayal of the trust students and parents place in their schools,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Wednesday.

“On behalf of the victim and his family, and the overwhelming majority of teachers committed to the education and well-being of our children, we will seek to achieve justice in this case.”

Rockensies has been slapped with charges of rape, criminal sexual act and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.

If convicted, she faces up to seven years in prison.

Rockensies, who earned about $85,000 last year, was reassigned from the school pending the outcome of her case, a Department of Education spokesperson said.