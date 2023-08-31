Thursday, August 31, 2023 – The National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) comprising Raila Odinga’s Azimio and President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza has recorded huge progress after it reached an agreement on 13 issues to be negotiated in the bipartisan talks.

In a statement, the committee listed constitutional matters, including Article 43 of the constitution, implementation of the “two-thirds gender rule, governance issues, and adequate checks and balances as the issues to be discussed.

NADCO also agreed to negotiate the restructuring and reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), boundaries delimitation; and the audit of the 2022 presidential election.

The committee will also discuss the National Government Constituencies Development Fund, the National Government Affirmative Action Fund; and the Senate Oversight Fund.

In addition, the committee, led by Kimani Ichung’wah and Kalonzo Musyoka, will discuss the establishment of the office of the Leader of the Official Opposition, the entrenchment of the office of the Secretary to the Cabinet, and interference by political parties and coalitions.

Ichung’wah and Kalonzo also signed a framework agreement for the dialogue.

Speaking during the negotiations, Kalonzo asked Kenyans to have faith in the committee, saying they have made a lot of progress.

This comes after the Senate and the National Assembly formally approved the formation of the NADCO, giving it a legal base and allowing it to spend public funds.

The committee will resume the negotiations on Friday, September 1, 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.