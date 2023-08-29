Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Police have seized bhang worth Sh 18 million that was being transported in a hearse.

The officers discovered the bhang concealed in sacks after flagging down the hearse along the Busia-Kisumu highway.

Busia County Police Commander Maxwell Nyaema confirmed the incident and said the hearse had earlier carried a body from Nairobi to Mumias.

It was later hired by a relative of the deceased to ferry the bhang from Busia to Nairobi.

The driver claimed that he did not know what was in the sacks, and that he was only paid to deliver them.

“The driver told the officers that he had been hired to transport a certain consignment from Busia town moments after he offloaded a body he ferried from Nairobi to Mumias,” Nyaema said.

Nyaema said the hearse and the driver are being held at Busia Police Station for further investigations.

Police are also looking for the owner of the bhang and the person who hired the hearse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.