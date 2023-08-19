Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Detectives have arrested a notorious criminal suspected to be behind a spate of robberies in several parts of Murang’a County.

The suspect, Samuel Mwangi Maina popularly known as ‘Wagathanwa’ was arrested in Kenol town on Thursday evening.

He is accused of breaking into homes armed with an axe and a bottle containing petrol.

According to the victims, the suspect would break window panes and cut off the grills with an axe.

Once in the house, he would demand mobile phones and money, threatening to burn down the home if they failed to cooperate.

In several instances, the suspect left people nursing injuries after attacking them with the axe even after they gave him money.

The suspect is now in the custody of police officers and is being held at Murang’a police station.

County Police Commander David Mathiu confirmed the arrest saying eight victims have already recorded statements.

He said police officers have been in pursuit of the criminal since the attacks started three weeks ago and that they tracked his movements until they got him.

He pointed out that the suspect is from the Maragua Ridge area in Murang’a South Sub-county.

The police boss said the suspect has been raiding homes and then disappearing for a few days before raiding others.

He confirmed that Wagathanwa’s hide-out is in a slum in Nairobi county.

Watch videos of his arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.