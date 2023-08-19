Saturday, August 19, 2023 – A multi-agency operation has led to the arrest of an armed terror suspect in the Riruta area of Dagoretti, Kiambu County.

The sleuths pounced on Ferdinand Indangasi near Skymatt supermarket and recovered five sachets of a white narcotic substance believed to be cocaine from his pockets.

Upon further scrutiny of the suspect’s mobile phone, the officers discovered radicalization literature with extremist teachings, linked to the Al-Shabaab terror network.

The suspect led detectives to his house located behind the supermarket where upon gaining forceful entry, the detectives recovered a Glock pistol loaded with six rounds of 9mm caliber, Sh31,000 in cash, and 25Kgs of 4-inch nails suspected to be used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices.

After conducting a background check of the suspect at the Anti Terrorism Police Unit headquarters, it was discovered that the suspect was a hardcore jailbird who had served 15 years behind bars at the Shimo La Tewa prison.

The terror suspect is currently being questioned by anti-terror investigators before being arraigned in court on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.