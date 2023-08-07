Monday, August 7, 2023 – Police officers in Migori County, Kenya, in collaboration with members of the public, have intercepted a house help who allegedly fled with her employer’s one-year-old son on her second day at work.

Police said the suspect, Agnes Atieno Onyango, was left in the custody of the toddler within Sango estate in Homa Bay County as her employer left for work.

According to Suna East sub-county OCPD Ben Kemboi, the nanny thereafter left the house with the toddler on Wednesday morning, August 2, 2023, and was allegedly enroute Tanzania when she was arrested.

The child’s father, Abdul Azziz Jillow, said he had only stayed with the new house help for two days prior the incident.

Jillow added that he suspected that the woman had ill motives, but proceeded to hire her nevertheless as she seemed desperate for a job.

The police boss has however cautioned parents against hiring nannies before verifying their backgrounds.