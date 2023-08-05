Saturday, August 5, 2023 – A Kenyan lady has taken to social media and exposed a man who reportedly robbed her at gunpoint.

They met online and planned for a paid hookup. After the meeting, the man is alleged to have robbed her of her laptop and phone at gunpoint.

He also did not pay her for the services she rendered after satisfying his manly needs.

She shared his photo on social media to warn other ladies and claimed that he hails from Thika.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.