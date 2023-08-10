Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Prominent city lawyer Donald Kipkorir has reacted to the viral CCTV footage showing how Makadara-based DCI officer David Mayaka was shot dead by unknown gunmen riding on a motorbike as his wife watched on Tuesday night at Kayole’s Mihango area.

According to Kipkorir, investigators should treat Mayaka’s wife as a person of interest.

The vocal lawyer noted that repeated screams of the detective’s wife that the assailants were three and that they also hurt her seem premeditated victimhood.

“The killing of DCIO David Mayaka makes all those who were with him including his wife as Persons of Interest

“The repeated screams of the wife that the assailants were three & that they also hurt her seem premeditated victimhood!

“Anyway, let DCI Amin Mohamed do his part,’’ he tweeted.

A majority of Twitter users agreed with Kipkorir’s sentiments that Mayaka’s wife should be questioned.

