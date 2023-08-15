Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – American rapper Magoo, best known for his partnership with fellow hip-hop star, Timbaland, has died at the age of 50.

The sad news was announced by fellow R&B star and music producer Digital Black in a post shared to his Instagram.

Posting a photo of Magoo and Timbaland’s 1997 album Welcome To Our World he wrote: ‘Man can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasn’t ready for this at all #superfriends’.

Details about Magoo and the circumstances of his death remain undisclosed.

Originally formed in 1989, Timbaland & Magoo initially met when they were teenagers, and decided to form a rap group.

Though best known for their single, “Up Jumps Da Boogie,” the pair released three albums and were perhaps best known for their work with Missy Elliott.

In 2021, Blackground Records and Empire Distribution teamed up to re-release the whole Timbaland & Magoo catalog, which also included Timbo’s Tim’s Bio: Life from the Basement LP that initially dropped in 1998.

This distribution deal made it possible for the duo’s discography to be released to streaming platforms, making it available to larger audiences for the first time since the group’s inception.