Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi has claimed that members of the diplomatic community have praised President William Ruto’s time management skills.

Speaking during an interview, the Raila Odinga-allied MP noted that United Nations (UN) ambassadors have heaped praises on the head of state for being on time to meetings, compared to his predecessors.

The MPs pointed out that previously, some diplomats were forced to cancel appointments or free their day just to secure a meeting at the State House.

“They used to know that you cannot put any other meeting when meeting President Uhuru.

“They have never seen something like that and that is one thing they thank the President for,” the Member of the National Assembly recalled.

While the President might be getting to all his appointments on time, some members of his Cabinet have not risen to the occasion, arriving late to meetings, including those summoned by the appointing authority.

On Tuesday, Ruto locked out senior government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries and Permanent Secretaries, after they showed up late for the performance contract signing at State House.

A section of Kenyans praised Ruto while others argued that it was evidence of the incompetence and rot in government, blaming the appointing authority who is the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST