Friday, August 25, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has reacted after former Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu met Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Thursday.

Ngilu has been one of Azimio One Kenya Alliance stalwarts who have been claiming that President William Ruto didn’t win last year’s presidential election.

However, on Thursday, Ngilu visited Mudavdi’s offices in Nairobi and rumors started circulating that she is warming up to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Reacting to Ngilu’s meeting with Mudavadi, Manyora, who is also an Azimio apologist, said he liked the yellow dress that Ngilu wore. Yellow color is associated with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“I like the color of her dress,” Manyora wrote on his Twitter page.

Many Kenyans are speculating that Ngilu wants to join Ruto’s UDA party to shield herself from being prosecuted over a series of corruption cases she was involved in when she served as the Kitui Governor between 2017 and 2022.

