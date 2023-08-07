Monday, August 7, 2023 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed his deep friendship with President William Ruto, despite their political differences.

In a statement, Kalonzo said that he has no bad blood with Ruto despite them pulling in different directions.

According to Kalonzo, he has a genuine camaraderie with the Head of State and he only disagrees with the decisions he has made at the helm of the nation’s leadership.

“I have no problem with Ruto, everytime we meet he says “ndugu yangu Kalonzo, I have no problem with anyone,” Kalonzo stated.

The former Vice President added that he will remain firm in defending the opposition’s cause of contesting against the government until some of their implementations are reviewed.

“I have a problem with people who do anything to be in power.

“Sio mambo ya kibinafsi ni msimamo na ikiwa msimamo wa pamoja ikiwa ni kundi la Azimio mimi nitakuwa plae kuhakikisha tuko pamoja ili tulinde hali ya demokrasia ya nchi yetu,” he stated.

