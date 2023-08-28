Monday, August 2023 – Panic and anxiety have rocked Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders in Western Kenya after details emerged that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has infiltrated Luhya politics in his nefarious bid to tame Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Gachagua, according to his insiders, sees Mudavadi as a big threat in his bid to succeed President William Ruto in 2032.

Since he was appointed as Prime CS last year, Mudavadi’s political star has been shining and many analysts have been predicting that he is positioning himself to succeed Ruto in 2032.

The pundits reckon Gachagua, despite being second in command, is unpresidential due to his uncouth behaviours and he is not in a position to succeed Ruto in 2032.

However, according to an impeccable source, Gachagua is burning the midnight oil trying to cut Mudavadi down to size and reduce his influence, particularly in Western Kenya.

The source said Gachagua is working with United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala to tame Mudavadi.

Malala has been advised by Gachagua to keep Mudavadi in check and also try to market the Deputy President more than the Prime CS in Luhya land.

