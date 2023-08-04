Friday, August 4, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has revealed the man who will replace former Prime Minister Raila Odinga the Luo community kingpin once he exits the political scene.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Friday, Manyora said the Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is the only member of the Luo community who is able to replace Raila Odinga once he retires from politics.

Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, further dismissed chances of combative lawyer Miguna Miguna taking over the baton from Raila, using his agenda of liberating the Luo community.

He argued, Babu Owino was a natural and organic leader and classified Miguna as a leader who wants to force himself on the people.

“The idea that the leadership of the Luo is up for grabs like Miguna sees it is wrong.

“Babu looks like the heir to the throne and this can be proven if a vote among the Luo people is taken today.

“Miguna will get nothing,” Manyora said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST