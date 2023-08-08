Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has identified a perfect job that befits Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto announced that he is ready to have the official Office of the Opposition entrenched in law, funded by taxpayers.

He noted that the Opposition rejected the proposal, and instead opted to go for demonstrations.

“I have told them I am ready to support them. Let the leader of the opposition have an office that is funded by the state and its work will be correcting the government.

“Oversight is not enmity but helping the government to do the work it was elected to do,” Ruto said.

“I support the Office of the Leader of Opposition as part of improving governance in our country, as part of making sure that Kenyans can hold their government to account using the opposition.

“I am in great support,” Ruto said that he is ready to have a dialogue with the Opposition on a number of issues, including the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He also said he is ready to dialogue on the fulfillment of the two-thirds gender rule, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), and the Senate Oversight Fund.

However, Ruto said that he is not ready to dialogue about the cost of living, which Azimio has listed as a priority in the national dialogue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.