Monday, August 7, 2023 – Gem Member of Parliament (MP) Elisha Odhiambo has advised President William Ruto how to deal with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga once and for all.

Speaking in his constituency, Elisha fronted Raila for an international job.

The renegade ODM MP asked Ruto to offer Raila a job at the United Nations (UN) or the African Union (AU) in order to keep him quiet.

According to Elisha, Raila should be handed the role of coordinating climate, a move he says would help cool the political temperatures in the country.

At the same time, Elisha told Raila to hand over his opposition roles to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua so that he is able to serve the world in a different capacity.

“Jakom (Raila) is our leader and we respect him.

“I have so far requested the government led by President Ruto to give him a job at the UN or AU as the coordinator of matters climate change,” the lawmaker stated.

The legislator’s remarks come ahead of the bipartisan talks expected to occur between the government and the opposition.

“So far, Raila has issued fresh demands to the President amid the talks to resolve the political impasse in the country.

