Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – President William Ruto yesterday banned a Ministry of Roads employee from holding public office following allegations of corruption.

Speaking during the signing of the performance contracts of the cabinet, Ruto directed Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to ensure that the woman is sacked and never allowed to hold any public office.

Ruto described the official to be corrupt to the core adding that she made it impossible to be fired by her bosses.

The Head of State revealed that the lady – who worked for one of the road agencies – occasionally got reinstated to the office whenever she was fired.

“She could not be transferred by anybody even by the minister.

If she was transferred, she would go to court.

“That is where corruption has taken us,” he stated.

According to our investigations, the corrupt lady in the roads department that Ruto was referring to is none other than Margaret Wanja Muthui.

Margaret Wanja Muthui is a Procurement Officer at KeRRA.

She has amassed immense wealth through corrupt deals at KeRRA to the point that she has been untouchable in the previous regime.

She used courts to stay in office by buying off judges whenever she was fired.

Muthui is so rich from kickbacks that she paid for 11 apartments at Sh254.5M in cash.

