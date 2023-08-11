Friday, August 11, 2023 – Siaya County Senator, Dr Oburu Odinga has sent a message to his younger brother Raila Odinga ahead of the ongoing talks between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking in Siaya county while attending the requiem mass of the 12 victims of police brutality from the county on Friday, Oburu asked Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader not to fall into the traps of the Kenya Kwanza regime, asking him to press and address the issue of the high cost of living.

Oburu urged Raila Odinga that Kenyans have high trust in him and he should make sure Kenyans are the biggest beneficiaries of the talks.

“I want to ask my brother Raila Odinga not to fall into the traps of the Kenya Kwanza government.

“You are now the saviour of the people of Kenya who are burdened by the high cost of living.

“Please do anything possible to make sure that the people of Kenya benefit from the talks,” Dr. Oburu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST