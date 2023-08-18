Friday, August 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has told Kenyans that his government is committed to eliminating corruption in the country.

Speaking on Thursday during the laying of the foundation stone for the Anglican Church Grand Cathedral in Kiambu town, the president vowed to seal all corruption loopholes in his administration to fulfill his promises to Kenyans.

The Head of state warned state officers that corrupt public servants have no place in his government and should be fired if they do not reform.

“I want to tell those corrupt people it is either they change or leave the country because we will not allow that,” Ruto said.

The President stated that he would spare any government official out to misuse taxpayers’ money, vowing to use powers given to him by Kenyans to deal with corrupt individuals firmly.

“I was given the sword, the constitution, and even the anointing.

“This sword is to slash those corrupt individuals.

“I will not spare them,” he added.

