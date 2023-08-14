BIDEN urges Uhuru and IEBC to carry out free and fair election

Monday, August 14, 2023 – President Joe Biden has sent a message to President William Ruto and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, even as bipartisan talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza Alliance kicked off on Monday.

Last month, Ruto and Raila Odinga met and agreed to form a five-member committee each that will sit down and resolve the current stalemate in the country.

On Sunday, Delaware Senator Chris Coons was in the country and met Raila Odinga at a private hotel in Nairobi.

During the meeting, Senator Coons told Raila Odinga that he has a message from President Joe Biden.

Coons told Raila Odinga that Biden’s message is ‘lasting political stability’ in Kenya.

Senator Coons is expected to meet President William Ruto and emphasise the need for the political stability of Kenya.

In 2018, Senator Coons came to the country and is the man who initiated the handshake between Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST