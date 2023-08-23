Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance blogger, Pauline Njoroge, has reacted after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua termed the ongoing bipartisan talks between the Government and the opposition at the Bomas of Kenya as useless.

Gachagua who spoke in Mwala Constituency during the burial of area MP, Vincent Musyoka’s mother on Tuesday said the talks were only meant to hoodwink Kenyans since Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, has apparently met with President William Ruto and made his agenda clear on what he wants.

According to the Deputy President, following the series of anti-government protests that had rocked the country, Mr. Odinga privately met with President Ruto in Mombasa where he was sorted with some undisclosed amount of money to stop the demonstrations.

Reacting to Gachagua’s unfounded claims, Pauline reacted and stated “Wueh! Si Leo Gachagua has ranted over the Bomas.”

