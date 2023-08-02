MUTAHI NGUNYI on RUTO

Wednesday, August 2, 2023- Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has offered President William Ruto a piece of advice on how how to deal with Cabinet secretaries and Principal secretaries who are always late for his meetings.

In a social media post, Mutahi, who became famous for his Tyranny of Numbers hypothesis during the 2013 election where Raila Odinga was annihilated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, stated that for the CSs and PSs to toe the line, the President should fire one of the CSs or PSs without a good reason and this will instill fear and make him unpredictable.

“Dear Ruto: Keep your ministers in suspended terror. Be unpredictable.

“You should occasionally fire a minister or PS for no good earthly reason,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

Ngunyi went on to refer to late President Daniel Moi who fired his confidant Philip Mbithi after they spent time reshuffling the cabinet.

“Prof Mbithi was fired by Moi on Radio after they had spent a whole evening reshuffling the cabinet.

“There was no reason. Just terror,” Ngunyi added.

The analyst spoke after Ruto locked out Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki and his Trade and Investment counterpart, Moses Kuria for being late for a meeting at state house on Tuesday.

