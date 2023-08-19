Saturday, August 19, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he attacked United States envoy Meg Whitman.

Raila Odinga, on Wednesday, attacked Whitman badly, after she said the last year’s presidential election was free, fair, and verifiable and President William Ruto won fairly.

In a statement, Raila told the ambassador to shut up or he initiates her recall from the country.

Reacting to Raila’s remarks, Wetangula said diplomats play a key role in international collaboration that Kenya has greatly benefited from and should be respected.

He urged politicians and citizens to prioritize harmonious discourse and international relations.

Highlighting the critical importance of diplomacy and international relations, Wetang’ula stressed the need to uphold respect for foreign ambassadors and their respective nations.

Citing recent instances of discord, he cautioned against using incendiary language that could deter potential investors and undermine the nation’s image.

“Kenya should not allow politicians to employ regressive politics and drive away potential investors,” Wetang’ula declared, urging Kenyans to embrace progressive discourse that enhances the country’s global standing.

The Speaker underscored the need for constructive communication in addressing domestic issues.

“As Kenyans, we must speak and handle our issues amicably,” Wetang’ula asserted, emphasizing the value of peaceful dialogue in achieving national goals.

