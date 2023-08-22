Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has shared his comments on social media in response to remarks made by Kisii County Governor, Simba Arati, that President William Ruto won the last year’s election in a free and fair manner.

The governor, who was elected on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, stated that Ruto was the rightful winner of the 2022 elections, having won “fair and square.”

He also said despite the numerous declarations and “political noises” made by the Azimio coalition, led by Raila Odinga, they fell short in the elections.

“Rais kidemokrasia ulitushinda kura.

“Nataka nikuulize ulikuwa na ODM ukatembea na Baba (Raila) baada ya mambo kuwa mbaya ukahepa ukaenda kwa Uhuru (retired President Uhuru Kenyatta) sababu ulikuwa na msimamo.

“Sahii wewe ni rais,”.

“Mimi kama Gavana wa Kisii niko tayari kufanya kazi na serikali kuu.

“Kwa sababu kama gavana, I need to work with the National government for the sake of development,” Arati said during an interdenominational prayer rally in Kisii County attended by President William Ruto on Sunday.

In his tweet after Arati’s remarks, Miguna posed a rhetorical question, wondering aloud about the party’s course of action regarding Governor Arati’s assertions.

Miguna stated that Kenyans are eagerly waiting to see if the ODM Party led by Raila Odinga will summon Kisii Governor Simba Arati for his remarks.

“Kisii governor, Simba Arati, declared in broad daylight that President @WilliamsRutowon the 2022 presidential election.

“He admitted that Conman @RailaOdinga was defeated.

“Given the alacrity with which ODM Luo MPs and MCAs were condemned and de-whipped for merely shaking PS @ray_omollo’s and @WilliamsRuto’s hands, Kenyans are watching to see if the conman will dare even to summon Arati to write a love poem at Orange House,” Miguna stated.

