Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested four immigration officers behind massive corruption at Nyayo House.

On Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki admitted that there is massive corruption at Nyayo House, especially in the renewal and issuance of passports.

“I have received credible intelligence that could suggest that part of our problems in the processing of our passport is corruption.

“We have a problem with immigration.

“I want to commit that I will provide leadership there; we will clean Nyayo House of corruption and all manner of crimes,” Kindiki said.

Following Kindiki’s warning, on Wednesday, DCI sleuths arrested Ahmed Ibrahim Sheikh, Hassan Mohamed Hosman Josphat, Khamandi Manyonyi, and Howard Tsimbagi alias Button.

The four were booked at Central Police Station and they will be arraigned in court on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.