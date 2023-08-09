Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – A report compiled by Mzalendo Trust has revealed the names of 15 Members of Parliament who have never spoken since they were elected in office on August 9th,2022.

The 2023 Parliamentary Scorecard covers the period between September 29, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

The 15 MPs have never made any contribution to the house since their election one year ago.

Here is the list of 15 MPs who have never spoken in parliament despite being elected by multitudes during the hotly contested election.

1. Kasarani MP, Ronald Karauri.

2. Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

3. Makadara MP, George Aladwa.

4. Nakuru Town West MP, Samuel Arama.

5. Mvita MP, Mohamed Soud

6. Rongai MP, Paul Chebor

7. Vihiga MP, Earnest Kagesi

8. Nominated MP, Joseph Iraya

9. Nominated MP, Teresia Wanjiku

10. Meru Woman Representative, Elizabeth Kailemia

11. Lamu Woman representative, Muthoni Marubu

12. Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi

13. Hamisi MP, Charles Gimose

14. Msambweni MP, Feisal Bader

15. Bobasi MP, Innocent Momanyi

The Kenyan DAILY POST