Friday, August 18, 2023 – The identity of the 27-year-old man who was captured on camera setting himself ablaze in Mombasa has been unmasked.

Robert Gituhu, a resident of Kirangari village in Kiambu, set himself ablaze near the Coast Bus Offices in Mombasa CBD but he was rescued and taken to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Robert was a graduate of mechanical engineering from the University of Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County.

According to his uncle Samson Gituhu, he had gone missing for about three days before the tragic incident that led to the loss of his life.

“He has been missing for about three days and we were looking for him.

“We even posted a missing person alert on Facebook,” said Samson.

He further disclosed that his nephew had been diagnosed with mental illness and was also frustrated by the lack of employment.

“He was also frustrated by the lack of employment after he studied hard and graduated. He used to regularly complain about the lack of a job.

“He was a learned young man who graduated in 2021.

“He loved his books so much and studied a lot.

“It is sad that it had to end this way,” the uncle said.

According to the details from Coast General Hospital, Gituhu suffered 80% burns and succumbed on Friday, August 17.

