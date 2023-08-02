Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – A distressed woman went live on Facebook and cried for help after being attacked by her ex-husband.

According to the victim, her ex-husband, a former KDF officer, stormed her residence at night in the company of unknown people.

He started unleashing terror on her as her kids watched.

The terrified kids could be heard crying as she pleaded for help.

One of the kids was heard pleading with the ruthless man not to kill their mother.

“He is threatening to kill me. Somebody help me.

“I have kids and a pregnant woman in the house,” the woman cried out and urged well-wishers to come to her rescue.

She went ahead and gave directions to her residence in Njiiru, hoping that she will be rescued.

