Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – A lady has taken to social media to call out a lorry driver who reportedly dumped her after she got pregnant.

They met in Nanyuki and started dating.

However, things went south after she got pregnant.

He told her to get rid of the pregnancy, claiming that he doesn’t want a baby.

He then cut communication, leaving her high and dry.

The distressed lady is 5 months pregnant.

After she exposed the lorry driver for abandoning her, a lady who knows him informed her that he is married with two kids.

Apparently, he had lied to her that he is not married.

