Friday, August 25, 2023 – It seems President William Ruto has started feeling the full weight of the Azimio demonstrations.

This is after he begged Azimio Leader Raila Odinga not to frustrate him any further through anti-government protests.

Speaking in Kisii County, Ruto questioned why the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has been staging demonstrations against his government yet he was once their member.

He asked Kisii Governor Simba Arati to tell Raila and other ODM politicians to stop calling for demonstrations against him and the Kenya Kwanza government.

“You said the truth, Simba, I used to be a member of ODM, why don’t you tell those who are protesting against me, that they are demonstrating against their very own?

“What is the purpose of these protests?

“Can you really protest against your own?

“Tell them that the guy over there is one of us and they should stop the protests,” said Ruto.

Azimio has been holding demonstrations to force Ruto to reduce the cost of living, and open IEBC servers among other demands, but the protests have since been suspended to give dialogue a chance.

