Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire’s £30 million move to West Ham has reportedly collapsed.

The Hammers agreed on the fee for the defender last Wednesday as David Moyes looks to strengthen his squad for the new season.

According to The Guardian, the Europa Conference League winners grew tired of waiting for the defender to finalise an exit from Old Trafford, with Maguire thought to want a pay-off of around £7m to leave the club.

Maguire had agreed personal terms with Moyes’ side, but was set to be on less money and hence he wanted appropriate compensation to leave the club.

But so far the two parties have been unable to agree a settlement and in turn the Hammers became frustrated by the lack of progress on the deal and have chosen to move on.

The 30-year-old has had a tumultuous time at United since his record-breaking £80m move from Leicester in 2019.

However, in the past few years and faced heavy criticism as well as being stripped of the club captaincy earlier this summer by Ten Hag.