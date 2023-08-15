Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Detectives have arrested notorious gangsters behind armed robberies in Githurai 45, Mwihoko, and Mwiki.

One of the gang members robbed a K24 journalist at gunpoint in Roysambu 4 years ago and was arrested and charged with robbery with violence but his parents secured his freedom.

After being released, he joined his gang members and continued with criminal activities.

The motorbike-riding gang was cornered by detectives in Mwiki and a homemade gun recovered from them.

They were also in possession of stolen phones.

According to an undercover cop, the families of the suspected gangsters secure their freedom every time they are arrested.

See their photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.