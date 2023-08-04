Friday, August 4, 2023 – A cunning lady went to a supermarket disguised as an ordinary customer but her mission was to steal.

She was captured on CCTV picking an item from the shelf, before stuffing it in her undergarments.

In the footage, the cunning lady is seen pretending to be talking on the phone while busy surveying around to ensure that no one was seeing her.

She then picks up an item from the shelf and puts in her undergarments before walking out.

She seems to be an experienced shoplifter.

Watch the CCTV footage.

