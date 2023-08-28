Monday, August 28, 2023 – Mitchel Musso, the actor who became famous after playing Oliver Oken on “Hannah Montana” was arrested this weekend in Texas over alleged public drunkenness.

The ex-Disney star was taken to jail on Saturday evening in Rockwall, Texas after officers responded to a call for service at a nearby hotel. People staying in the area had alleged that Musso was acting belligerent and had allegedly stolen an item from the food market.

Rockwall Police Department told TMZ that when staffers demanded he pay for the potato variety snack he stole, Musso allegedly became verbally abusive and walked off.

When cops arrived, they found Musso outside the hotel. They determined he was allegedly under the influence. In addition to this, Rockwall Police Department said they discovered a ton of outstanding traffic warrants in his name which made them cuff and take him into custody.

Musso is now facing some charges; public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license, and violating a promise to appear notice.

He’s been released on a $1,000 bond. Musso had quite a successful career at Disney Channel from the mid-2000s through the mid-2010s. In addition to his “Hannah Montana” fame, he also starred in shows like “Phineas and Ferb,” “Pair of Kings” and “PrankStars.”