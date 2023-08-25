Friday, August 25, 2023 – President William Ruto has stepped up his charm offensive, wooing Azimio supporters from the larger Gusii community.

The president has told Kisiis not to waste their votes come 2027 by voting for Raila Odinga, saying Kenya Kwanza will still win.

At the same time, the Head of State urged Governor Arati to leave ODM and follow him in Kenya Kwanza, saying he might be even successful after leaving the Raila Odinga-led party.

“Sasa kwa sababu nilikua mtu wa ODM, wewe Simba hama pia vile mimi nilihama tuendelee pamoja.

“Na unaona vile nilihama nimejipanga we huezi kujua ukifuatana na mimi hapo mbele unaweza…,” Ruto stated.

He was responding to Arati after he asked him to allow the opposition to oversight the government without any fighting.

The Kisii Governor also asked President Ruto to reach out to him when he goes overboard, and they work together.

“You were once in ODM, accept us on this side, so that we communicate, without fighting.

“When you see Simba has gone far, you call him, and we continue working together as one government,” said Arati.

