Monday, August 28, 2023 – A pretty South African lady believed to be part of a female gang that has been drugging male revellers in entertainment joints has been exposed.

According to reports, she targets electronic gadgets after drugging unsuspecting men.

She uses her beauty to lure her victims.

It is suspected that she works in cahoots with Nigerian criminals.

Her photos were paraded on social media and revellers warned to be cautious when they see her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.