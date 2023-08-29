Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – A good Samaritan was beaten to a pulp with a wooden bat when he stepped in to stop his alleged assailant from abusing a dog.

Rubin Bartley, 34, was charged with attempted murder for bludgeoning the 35-year-old victim during a fight at East 135th Street and Third Avenue in Mott Haven, New Yotk around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, August 27, police said.

Bartley was allegedly beating his dog, a female doberman bredd, and knocked the victim to the ground when he tried to intervene.

The suspect the went to his car and came back with a wooden bat — and the two men began grappling on the ground, the police said.

Bartley then allegedly got up and began repeatedly pummeling the good Samaritan with the bat, breaking his jaw.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Medical Center in stable condition with trauma to his face and head, cops said.

Bartley, was arrested at the site of the attack. He also faces an assault rap, police said.